‘Adventure Time’ creator Pendleton Ward announces new show with Netflix

I think it’s unfair to refer to people who watch adult animated TV as simple stoners. Adventure Time is more evolved, and it’s far more emotionally rewarding than everyone thinks.

The creator Pendelton Ward is a kind of genius. Flanked by adorably human characters like Finn, Jake, and Princess Bubblegum, he made a cartoon that could appeal to audiences of all age groups.

Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward has signed on with Netflix for a new adult animated series, Midnight Gospel.

Adventure Time was ahead of its time, and now Ward alongside co-creator Duncan Trussell are back to give us another satirical animated series aimed mainly at a much more mature audience. The high concept idea behind Midnight Gospel is a character on a space mission, or as Netflix explained “a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator.”

With an extremely successful past, Ward has offered this reinvention by tackling subjects that may be slightly more risque than the already risque line that Adventure Time dances with. It’s brave and ambitious writing that makes TV stand out. Netflix added Midnight Gospel to the already star-studded roster of animated comedies it broadcasts such as Bojack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Final Space.

I’ve been trying to extend the repertoire of animated TV I consume and who knows, Midnight Gospel may be the best place to start. Considering where it’s coming from and where it’s headed, we’re all ears.