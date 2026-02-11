‘Chicken Shop Date’ host Amelia Dimoldenberg to star in and produce new rom-com

Amelia Dimoldenberg is making a new movie about…seemingly herself?

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator and host of the playfully awkward YouTube interview show ‘Chicken Shop Date’ is set to star in and produce a new rom-com for Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures.

The currently untitled film is about a celebrity interviewer whose life and idea of love takes an unexpected turn when a routine interview turns into a romantic encounter.

Sound familiar? To anyone who watches Chicken Shop, or has seen Dimoldenberg as the red carpet correspondent at the Academy Awards, it does.

Gloria Sanchez Productions, who produced Booksmart, will produce the film with Dimoldenberg, with the script being written by Sarah Heyward, known for Girls and Nobody Wants This.

From A-list actors to indie musicians and UK rappers, Dimoldenberg has a pretty broad type. And so the question that is first in everyone’s mind – who will be her co-star?

Fans have taken to the internet to place their bets, and right now it’s looking pretty neck and neck for Paul Mescal and Andrew Garfield.

She realized if she can’t actually date Andrew Garfield she might as well put herself into her own fanfic of it and she’s so real for that https://t.co/92aG5ZEXEw — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 10, 2026

After all those first dates, we’re excited to see if Dimoldenberg finally finds her true love.