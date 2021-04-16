More than half of Americans disapprove of Biden’s immigration policies

Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of immigration as more than 4,000 migrants are held in a cramped Texas tent facility.

Between March 22 and 25, the nationwide NPR/Marist poll surveyed 1309 over the phone about their opinions on the President’s immigration work.

The situation is pretty dire whereby the US governments main border detention facility for migrant children is an overcrowded plastic tent packed with more than 4,000 people, many of them children, despite its 250 person capacity.

In pictures: Child migrants stay inside a pod at the US Department of Homeland Security holding facility in Donna, Texas, where more than 4,000 kids and families are kept in an overcrowded tent structure pic.twitter.com/Vukyjm26ZL — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 31, 2021

The President cracked the 50 per cent mark on his overall approval rating and the same went for his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic, however, his immigration grades could use some work.

Fifty-three per cent of respondents said it was a no from them in regards to whether they approved of Biden’s handling of immigration, with a mere thirty-four per cent saying they did. The sentiment was consistent across the board with Biden barely earning a passing mark from members of his own party. Out of the respondents who identified as Democrats, sixty-six per cent said they approved, but nearly a quarter (twenty-three per cent) said no, sirree.

Opinions were evenly split down the middle among the respondents who identified as Latino with forty-three per cent approving and forty-three per cent disapproving.

The New York Post described the situation in the Donna, Texas holding facility as bureaucratic, inhumane. “The children were being loaded by the hundreds into eight pods about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 250 kids in them. The youngest of them were kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping”.

AOC perfectly broke down the many systemic failures—climate, incarceration, trade—that contribute to what is now being called an immigration ‘crisis’ pic.twitter.com/ZlAG1X6KTO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 31, 2021

Biden has repeatedly promised that help is on its way, however, the surge of migrants at the U.S southern border tells a different story.