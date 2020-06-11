André 3000 launches t-shirt line in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Outkast’s one and only André 3000 is pointing his fans towards the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

How? With a provoking new line of shirts.

André 3000 has unveiled a provoking selection of shirts available for purchase, with all profits going towards Black Lives Matter movements.

“Breathe”. That’s one of the many lines that have been included in André’s recent shirt line. It was plenty enough for me to take the whole thing seriously, but I was intrigued and continued to read every message on every available tee. “Across cultures darker people suffer more. Why?”. The collection is inspired by the jumpsuits from Outkast’s 2014 tour. (see above).

André 3000 wisely states on his website, “How does it make you feel?“. The boldness and directness of these shirts is intentional, as systematic racism isn’t going to be undone with some half-baked messages. If you’re looking to scoop up one for yourself, here’s what you need to know.

The shirts will only be on sale for 3 days, so act quick. 100% of the proceeds will be going towards movements for black lives The shirts are ethically made in LA with 100% recycled cotton All shirts cost $75 each, with sizes from XS to XXL

All the shirts have graphic text displayed in white, on the back of a black long sleeve. The left sleeve sports a tag stating, “Not 4 sale”. Grab yourself one on the man’s website right here.

