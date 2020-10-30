André Pangrazio opens a space for the wounded and the healing on his three-part series ‘Scatto’

On his latest release, André Pangrazio opens a space for healing, memory, and reflection.

We all know André Pangrazio for his emotion-heavy, rich, and spellbinding acoustic songs. His ability to use melody and space to conjure emotion is second-to-none, guiding the audience toward an awakening of their own accord. With a treasure trove of releases to his name already, it seems the Melbourne-based guitarist may have released his most powerful work to date.

Scatto (the Italian word for triggered) is a collection of deeply moving, emotive soundscapes that combine into a poetic reflection on intergenerational trauma. The three-part series unfolds like a narrative, featuring reimaginations of Khyam Allami’s Individuation, Jozef van Wissems’ Our Heats Condemn Us, and Luke Howard‘s Hymn. Cinematic, detailed, and deeply affecting, Scatto is a space for all who find themselves with unhealed cultural wounds.

Opening with Scappare (to flee), Pangrazio slowly uncovers his narrative through dark atmospheres and lush acoustic melodies. There’s something so haunting about this piece. To the ear, the opening track echoes with sheer beauty. However, as the tempo builds and that overlaid drone grows more ominous, a dark nocturnal presence appears to cast itself over the soundscape. The beauty still remains but it is haunted, wounded. In doing so, the artist has managed to visualise the impact of intergenerational trauma with incredible cinematic clarity.

Distrazione (distraction) brings Pangrazio’s cinematic presence to the forefront. Slowly amplifying each sonic texture, the interlude feels almost upbeat in comparison to its predecessor. Yet, amplifying his melody and that underlying drone also amplifies the unease that originally echoed from the track. Distrazione is a track teetering on the edge. It is cleverly masked in lush tones to almost put you into a false sense of security, yet leaves you jarred and broken: just as a distraction from your wounded self would.

Scatto’s final track is the most sombre and calming of the three. The light reverb washed across Pangrazio guitar brings a dreamy mood across the piece, allowing the song to finally rest, following Scappare and Distrazione. I Postumi (aftermath) is that quiet moment that follows exhaustion. The track slowly builds with potential unease, only to cascade back down into its soothing soundscape. It shows that the wounds will always be there, they will always hurt, but there is light on the other side.

“The series came about as I witnessed my partner experience a traumatic episode,” the artist explains. “The episode was induced by a painting that depicted the continuous suppression of her culture. As I continue my own journey in reconnecting with my Italian heritage, I know the importance culture has in healing wounds that have been left behind by suppression and misrepresentations. This empathy I feel was a key role in wanting to compose the pieces as I believe people need to be far more educated in creating safe and sensitive spaces for all peoples and all cultures.”

Scatto isn’t so much a collection of music as it is an emotional and cultural balm. Reflecting the traumas which are felt by so many of us, although rarely discussed, it is an absolutely essential listen.

Check out the series below: