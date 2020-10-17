Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson are making a movie about weed that gives you superpowers

Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson are about to produce and star in new comedy about a special strain of marijuana that gives users superpowers.

For fans of cult weed movies such as Pineapple Express, brace yourself for the new action-comedy Super High currently being produced by Andy Samberg and Craig Robinson.

The pair have already worked together on police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, now teaming up as a superhero duo powered by weed to save the day. Finally, they’re both on the right side of the law.

Jake Peralta and the Pontiac Bandit won’t be the only stars on the lineup, with rapper Common also taking the reins as co-star and producer. Outside of his music career, you’ll know him for roles in Suicide Squad, Wanted, and even The Simpsons.

The script is going to be written New York Times bestselling author Adam Mansbach (Go the Fuck to Sleep), who will base it on a story he created with Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp, Trailer Park Boys).

This follows up from Mansbach’s debut screenplay, Barry, the film based Barack Obama’s life at Columbia University that was nominated for a NAACP Image Award. Super High was bought by New Line Cinemas after a bidding war for the project.

The film will be executively produced by the trio of Sandberg, Common, and Robinson, although it will be co-produced by Party Over Here, 3 Arts, and Narrative. With that list of credits, you probably wont even need to be high to enjoy it.