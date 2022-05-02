Our fave LOTR star Andy Serkis is set to direct ‘The Giant’s House’

There is no end to Andy Serkis’ energy. Just when you think he’s busy working on Animal Farm, along comes Elizabeth McCracken’s quirky poetic romantic The Giant’s House book to film adaptation.

Andy Serkis is perhaps known best for his role as Gollum, in LOTR, and more recently his turn as Alfred Penny Worth in The Batman. Serkis is picking up the director’s baton for his latest project, taking on Elizabeth McCracken’s 1996 novel The Giant’s House.

With a couple of seriously good directing notches under his belt for Marvel’s Venom: Let there be Carnage, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle Serkis’ new project looks set to capture a little of both. Published in 1996, McCracken’s novel is unique in its premise. Small town, with big themes of connection and what it means to belong, in a time where human oddities are seen as nothing more than a freak show.

Set in the 50’s Cape Cod, The Giant’s House is an unexpected and gorgeous tale of a little librarian and the tallest boy in the world. The story follows Peggy Gort, a young librarian who prefers the company of books to people. When James – a very tall young man – visits her library, the pair set out on an unpredictable journey that nobody could have foreseen.

Casting is underway with Lucy Bevan – who has worked on movies including ‘The Batman‘ and ‘Belfast’ – leading the search for an actor to play James. Tallboys out there, take note!

OPEN CALL – we are currently searching for a very tall young man 6’7” / 200cm or over to play a leading role in an upcoming @andyserkis film. Details on flyer below. Please share! Thank you. Text version: https://t.co/CVw9Am9cJg#casting #castingcall #opencall #audition pic.twitter.com/pHcs3uHpVM — Lucy Bevan Casting (@CastingLucy) April 12, 2022

The Screenplay is adapted by the one and only Nick Hornby, of Wild, Brooklyn, and one of our most fav book-to-film adaptations, cult classic, High Fidelity. Can’t wait to see how Hornby tackles this poetic novel in bringing it to the screen.

Dwyer and Amanda Posey will produce the film for Wildgaze Films alongside Jonathan Cavendish and Serkis’ production company Imaginarium Productions. Hornby is also serving as an executive producer.