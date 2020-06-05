Announcing the lineup for Pyjama Jam number 5!

Back in March, we launched a new online gig series in response to COVID-19, Pyjama Jam. Since then, we’ve held four huge virtual events, inviting some of Australia and New Zealand’s best acts to perform from their homes.

Today, in partnership with the City Of Sydney’s Youth Fest, we’re stoked to announce the fifth instalment of the series.

Pyjama Jam is set to return on Friday, June 12th! Grab your comfiest pair of PJs and join us at 6pm AEST via Happy Mag’s Facebook page.

Like the last two instalments of the series, artists will be performing two of their own songs and one cover of their choosing. That means you’ll be able to sing along to your favourite artist’s originals, as well as a bunch of party hits.

Joining the next party will be a catalogue of our favourite Aussie and Kiwi artists; Ruby Gill, Reb Fountain, Huck Hastings, e4444e, Jed Parsons, Mac The Knife, Lisa Caruso, and Buddy Dingo. What a list.

This is the latest in a series of events co-presented by City Of Sydney, following our Building Your Creative Community workshops, where we looked at what it takes to build a community around your art via Facebook live.

Pyjama Jam 5 will go live at 6pm AEST on Friday, June 12th. Stay in the know by attending our Facebook event.

Lineup

Ruby Gill

Reb Fountain

Huck Hastings

e4444e

Jed Parsons

Mac The Knife

Lisa Caruso

Buddy Dingo

Live on Happy Mag’s Facebook

Friday, June 12th

From 6pm AEST

RSVP