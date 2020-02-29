Announcing the set times for Bay Sounds!

Bay Sounds is just around the corner, a whopper Sunday session at The Golden Sheaf in Sydney. With just one day to go, we’re sharing the set times.

Bay Sounds is the first event in a three-show series going down this year, programmed by Happy Mag in partnership with 4 Pines Brewing Company. All three parties are free, with the first happening Sunday March 1st.

Bay Sounds goes down tomorrow at The Golden Sheaf. Check out the set times!

Bay Sounds is a full day affair, taking place from midday through to 10pm (it’s a Sunday, we all have a bedtime). From midday until 4pm you’ll be treated to DJ sets from Happy’s resident DJs, the magnificent DJ Goodboy, and Newtown faves SCABZ.

Then it’ll be time for the live tunes to commence, with Princeton Parker Plays up first. They’ll be playing an hour-long jazz set with grooves aplenty, easing you into the goodness yet to come. Next up will be Hedy Lamarr, Vast Hill, Pyjama Sundayz, Sunscreen, and iconic Sydney act Philadelphia Grand Jury to take it home.

Come through in at lunchtime for some choice tunes and a few day drinks, or drop in for the live music later on. Bay Sounds will be the perfect spot to nurse – or push through – your Mardi Gras hangover, that’s our promise.

Set Times

9pm – 10pm: Philadelphia Grand Jury

7:50pm – 8:40pm: Sunscreen

7:00pm – 7:30pm: Pyjama Sundayz

6:10pm – 6:40pm: Vast Hill

5:20pm – 5:50pm: Hedy Lamarr

4pm – 5pm: Princeton Parker Plays

3pm – 4pm: SCABZ (DJ set)

2pm – 3pm: DJ Goodboy

12pm – 2pm: Happy DJs

Sunday 1 March

The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay

12pm – 10pm

Free – RSVP