Announcing the ‘Soundtrack to Slay’, a 7-inch vinyl inspired by DOOM

Today you’re probably hearing a lot of noise about DOOM Eternal. It’s the newest shooter from game developer id Software, the same folks who brought you a string of classic DOOM titles beginning in 1993.

Developed by id Software, DOOM® Eternal™ is the direct sequel to DOOM®, winner of The Game Awards’ Best Action Game of 2016. It’s the ultimate combination of speed and power, letting the player rip-and-tear their way across dimensions. Set to a pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds.

To celebrate the release of DOOM Eternal, we’ve been putting something special together. That something is Soundtrack to Slay, a one-off 7-inch record inspired by the world of DOOM.

Hyped for DOOM Eternal? We’ve got your background music covered with Soundtrack to Slay, a limited release vinyl inspired by DOOM.

Musician and record producer Owen Penglis will helm the record’s A-side. From his own project Straight Arrows to releases from Royal Headache, Rosa Maria, and many more, Penglis is a regular face in Sydney’s garage and DIY scene. But way before any of that madness, he would steal any time he could to run away and get his DOOM fix – he’s even covered the iconic DOOM theme at a few shows.

Miranda Lorikeet has put together the record’s cover art. A Sydney-based artist who works in MS Paint, Lorikeet still plays the original DOOM through an online emulator for inspiration. Her cover will be paired by an insert from fellow Sydney illustrator and tattoo artist Trent Pollard.

As a final piece of gear, Father Superior have crafted a one-off jacket emblazoned with the DOOM logo.

To find out more about Soundtrack to Slay, keep an eye on Happy Mag from Sunday April 5th to Friday April 10th.

Soundtrack to Slay

A-side: Owen Penglis – Trapped on the Moon

Cover art by Miranda Lorikeet

Insert by Trent Pollard

Additional DOOM jacket by Father Superior

Viewing Party

Friday 10 April

Live on Happy Mag’s Facebook

6:00pm

More Info