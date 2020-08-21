Antares releases a subscription model for their Auto-Tune Unlimited suite

The Antares Auto-Tune Unlimited suite is a one-stop-shop for vocal processing, their range of plugins are combined into a subscription model.

Auto-Tune has become a crucial tool in today’s modern vocal production industry. Taking inspiration from effects like talkboxes and vocoders, auto-tune allows you to correct pitch for obvious reasons, as well as artistic ones.

The creators of Auto-Tune, Antares Audio Technologies, has released an entire professional vocal production suite Auto-Tune Unlimited, available through subscription.

Billed as Antares’ flagship offering, it allows creators of all levels to up their vocal game. It includes the range of Antares vocal-production plugins, including automatic harmony generation, microphone modelling, and other professional-grade effects.

The Auto-Tune plugin, of course, is the main staple of this suite and Antares offers a multitude of options that cover this function, including Auto-Tune Pro, Auto-Tune Artist, Auto-Tune EFX+, Auto-Tune Access, and Auto-Key.

The included AVOX toolkit covers other vocal processing tasks, like voice enhancers, de-essers, noise processors, and voice multipliers.

CEO Steve Berkley states, “With the release of Auto-Tune Unlimited, we’ve made a complete set of our best vocal production tools available through an affordable monthly subscription. If you work with audio for music, games, podcasts, or post-production, Auto-Tune Unlimited delivers the professional tools you need.”

Once subscribing, you will receive any future update and plugins that Antares release.

The Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription costs $24.99 a month, or $249.90 for a year (free 2 months included). For more information visit the Antares website.