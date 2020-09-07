Aria Wood chats dance hits, perfectionism, and her new single ‘Friends’

Aria Wood knows how to craft an addictive dance hit. We were just so lucky enough to catch up with the artist herself to hear more.

We’re not lying when we say that Aria Wood is one to watch out for. The Australian-born London-local is crafting electro-pop hits that burn with passion, speaking to parts of life that we all experience but rarely discuss.

Fresh off the release of her latest single Friends, we caught up with the artist to break down her influences, life in the big smoke, and the socially conscious masterpiece that is her new release.

HAPPY: Hey, how’s it going over in Londontown right now?

ARIA: It’s okay, the skin is falling off my hands from all the cleaning but I guess everyone has that problem at the moment.

HAPPY: We’re loving the new single Friends! Can you tell us a bit about this track?

ARIA: Sure! This was one of the many ideas I had in lockdown – none of them got finished apart from this song and I managed to piece it together over a number of weeks. The song very vaguely draws on friendships I’ve had in the past but it’s mostly just my way of saying that I get pissed off when people are fake.

HAPPY: Did the track have an initial moment of inspiration or something that sparked it’s creation?

ARIA: There wasn’t really one particular thing that inspired me to make this, I suppose I was just in a good mood that day. Ideas tend to flow a bit more after I’ve had dinner and I’m getting tired. I’ll make something super basic and think it’s the most amazing thing in the world and start dancing in my chair [laughs].

HAPPY: As a producer and a songwriter, how do you know when the song is fully fleshed out? Do you find it hard to step away from something you’re working on?

ARIA: I’m a huge perfectionist so I guess I’d consider something to be finished when there is plenty of autotune, enough bleeps and bloops and when I can turn it up to full volume on some Apple earbuds and nothing is excruciating to listen to.

HAPPY: You’ve completed a degree in sound design, what was your biggest takeaway from your studies?

ARIA: I think the best thing I learnt at uni was to EQ everything and to get some legal advice before I sign a contract

HAPPY: What’s your go-to dance floor anthem?

ARIA: Hmm there’s too many. Probably Ride On Time by Black Box or maybe You and I by Lady Gaga, if it’s karaoke, or any Lady Gaga song. She’s the coolest person in the world.

HAPPY: Dance music typically sees a lot of collaborative work, who would be your dream collaborator?

ARIA: Charli XCX for sure.

HAPPY: What’s next for the lovely Aria Wood?

ARIA: Something with dancing!

HAPPY: Cheers for the chat!

ARIA: No wozza!

