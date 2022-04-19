Keep Spinning: support a great cause and get yourself a unique slipmat!

Audio-Technica has announced Keep Spinning: a unique collaboration between four unique visual artists and their favourite charities.

Slipmats are that utilitarian piece of fibre that ensures our precious vinyl collection maintains fidelity for a lifetime of spinning under the stylus.

But that’s not the full story.

Being a 12-inch circular disc, it’s also a brilliant medium for mesmerising, awe-inspiring visual art. With that in mind, Audio-Technica has launched Keep Spinning: a series of slipmats that feature the artwork of Sindy Sinn, Jaz Mishap, Kentaro Yoshida, and Sera Helen. What’s more: proceeds from the sales of the slipmats will go to the artist’s chosen charity.

Sydney local Sindy Sinn is a favourite of the Audio-Technica crew: his mind-bending artworks have adorned previous AT slipmats, as well as T-shirts and other merch. This time he’s dished up a menacing skull, fired by flames, with a gold tooth for good measure. Proceeds from the sale of Sindy Sinn’s slipmat will go Support Act.

Also onboard is Melbourne street artist, Jaz Mishap. Her murals are a feature of the Melbourne streetscape, and she’s brought her intricate and colourful style to this unique artwork. This symmetrical piece (always a great vibe for a spinning slipmat!) is floral, fantastical, and drenched in psychedelic pastels. Purchase Jaz Mishap’s slipmat and support the team at Shine Cambodia.

If you’ve seen some particularly memorable band tour posters in recent years, chances are you’re already familiar with the work of the Japanese-born, Sydney-based artist, Kentaro Yoshida. Featuring two raging tigers that look set to devour some audio gear (and perhaps each other), this particular slipmat is brimming Yoshida’s signature colour and movement. The proceeds from Kentaro Yoshida’s slipmat will be donated to Bush Heritage Australia.

Sera Helen is one of the most sought-after tattoo artists in Melbourne. While her tattoo work specialises in muted blacks and greys, the fluorescence has been ramped up to the max in her slipmat. Part dragon, part motorbike, Helen’s slipmat is metal as hell. Buy Sera Helen’s slipmat and the proceeds will go to The Dhadjowa Foundation.

All slipmats are $24.95 AUD and are limited to 90 per artist. Plus, all purchases before April 30 will go in the running to win the AT-LP60XBT turntable. Two reasons to get in quick!

For further details on Keep Spinning and to support this range of great causes, head over to the Audio-Technica website.