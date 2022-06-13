Azealia Banks stormed off stage after topless meltdown

Azealia Banks shocked fans with an onstage meltdown before bailing on her headline gig.

Azealia Banks got completely fed up and left the stage in the middle of her headline spot at Wynwood Pride Miami.

Azealia appeared topless on stage around 2 hours late and after performing four songs, the rapper candidly told the audience: “I’m really not happy to be here.”

She explained that the festival promoters had apparently been messing her around but Azealia didn’t blame her fans.

Azealia Banks Had a breakdown in middle of a show at Wynwood Pride Miami She is a culture diva, nothing else love her so much hope she is okay pic.twitter.com/ce6l9Qashf — Piézoluminescence (@angesansciele) June 11, 2022

“I’m trying y’all, but it’s difficult.” She went on.

“I really don’t wanna f***ing be here.”

At that point, her microphone was cut off and Azealia stormed off the stage.

