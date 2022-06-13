en English
Azealia Banks stormed off stage after topless meltdown

by Chloe Maddren

Azealia banks topless

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Azealia Banks shocked fans with an onstage meltdown before bailing on her headline gig.

Azealia Banks got completely fed up and left the stage in the middle of her headline spot at Wynwood Pride Miami.

Azealia appeared topless on stage around 2 hours late and after performing four songs, the rapper candidly told the audience: “I’m really not happy to be here.”

She explained that the festival promoters had apparently been messing her around but Azealia didn’t blame her fans.

“I’m trying y’all, but it’s difficult.” She went on.

“I really don’t wanna f***ing be here.”

At that point, her microphone was cut off and Azealia stormed off the stage.

