Make your feedback count! ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is available for early access today

Gather the party because Baldur’s Gate 3 early access is available today! Here’s your chance to get involved in the game while it develops.

It’s party time! Announced early this morning, Baldur’s Gate 3 has now released in early access. The game is currently available on Steam, GOG, and Stadia.

For those gamers keen to get stuck into the game while it’s still in development, the Baldur’s Gate 3 game team have made it available on Steam, Stadia, and GOG for AUS $89.95.

The developers have stated that they’ve “learned that working directly with our players during development makes our games better”. They’re keen to get as much feedback as possible, in turn making the RPG as enjoyable as possible. Releasing early access gives players the change to participate in the development themselves, and it allows the developers to explore different possibilities with a live audience.

The adventure starts today. Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access is available now on Steam, GOG, and Stadia! pic.twitter.com/QUojXhyxay — Baldur’s Gate 3 – Early Access OUT NOW (@baldursgate3) October 6, 2020

The developers don’t recommend buying the early access if players are interested in a polished experience just yet, as this is more of an “early taste” at the gameplay.

And good news for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans with Apple: early access is available for Mac gamers! Announced yesterday via Twitter, Mac players no longer need to worry about not being able to access the PC game.

We’ve got a big surprise for Mac fans. Baldur’s Gate 3 will also launch on Mac, tomorrow 10am PT! Now, Mac fans will very much be part of the Early Access journey. pic.twitter.com/66N4jyIDMp — Baldur’s Gate 3 – Early Access OUT NOW (@baldursgate3) October 5, 2020

Find out more about the game and get your hands on an early access version here.