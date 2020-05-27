BBC announce pop-up Glastonbury channel in celebration of the festival’s 50th anniversary

The BBC have announced a pop-up Glastonbury channel to celebrate what would have been the festival’s 50th anniversary.

The BBC iPlayer channel will broadcast consecutive iconic sets and highlights from past festivals, including performances from David Bowie, Beyonce and Adele.

The 2020 Glastonbury Festival was set to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, but was devastatingly cancelled in March due to the COVID19 pandemic.

As such, the BBC have decided to bring the event to our homes. According to a post on the Glastofest Instagram, the channel will be making a “host of classic sets available”. Over 60 sets will be made available on-demand including past performances from Billie Eilish, Foals, Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, and Lewis Capaldi.

In a statement to the press, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavish expressed her enthusiasm for the event; “There are so many memorable sets being played across the BBC over what would have been our 50th anniversary weekend. Personally, I’m looking forward to a weekend of reflecting on the history of our festival and going back to some classic performances.”

The special run of programming is set to take place across the actual Glastonbury weekend, from June 25-29th, and all archival performances will also be made available on the BBC Sounds app.

For now, stay tuned for updates via the event’s social media pages and the BBC website.