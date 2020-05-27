Head underground with Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons, the next chapter in the all-conquering phenomenon has arrived. But instead of the sandbox adventure that we’ve all come to know and love, it’s time to get down and dirty, pick up a sword and take on the Arch-Illager.

Taking its cues from classic dungeon crawler games, you can take on nasty mobs alone, or in multiplayer format. Never fear though, it retains all its family-friendly aspects.

Feel like heading underground? The eagerly anticipated Minecraft Dungeons is out at last. Instead of creating, however, you’ll be taking on some bad guys.

The game comes in two guises – the Standard Edition and Hero Edition. The Standard Edition features all the aforementioned adventures and the Hero Edition features all that plus a Hero cape, two player skins, a chicken pet and access to two additional DLC packs when they’re released.

The Minecraft blog also points out a key difference between the new and already existing versions of the game:

“There are no classes in Minecraft Dungeons; you essentially are what you wear. This means that you can switch your specialty whenever you come across new, more powerful items as you adventure through the procedurally-generated canyons, swamps and – of course – mines!”

Minecraft Dungeons is out now on Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC. Visit the website for more details.