Beloved ‘Scrubs’ actor Sam Lloyd passes away at 56

In sad news, star of TV Show Scrubs Sam Lloyd has passed away at 56 years old. Known for his role in the series as character Ted Buckland, the news was confirmed on Twitter this morning by the producer of the show.

Unfortunately, the actor has been battling cancer that was deemed inoperable at the start of 2019.

Sam Lloyd was best known for starring in over 95 episodes of the hit American television series Scrubs, guest starring in an array of other popular series over his career.

Most tragically, the actor was diagnosed just weeks after welcoming the birth of his first child with wife Vanessa. Producer of the show Tim Hobert and his wife had endeavoured to help the family by establishing a GoFundMe page to raise money for the actor, who was struggling to keep up with medical bills and childcare expenses.

Yet Lloyd is being remembered for his optimism and witty attitude even in the darkest of times, whilst enduring the worst parts of his cancer.