Bernard Tomic officially gets NSFW on OnlyFans

Tennis just got a bit more NSFW after Aussie star, Bernard Tomic, made his debut on adult social media site, OnlyFans.

Since going public about his relationship with reality tv star Vanessa Sierra on Instagram last week, Bernard Tomic is now appearing in her OnlyFans content.

In a series of NSFW Insta-story posts, 28-year-old Tomic can be seen lying across Sierra’s legs and biting her bare bum while promoting a video uploaded to OnlyFans on Sunday, which features the former top 20 tennis player.

“Oops I convinced Tomic to do something bad. Swipe up to see the video, sorry mum,” Sierra captioned the image while providing a link to the OnlyFans video of Tomic and Sierra.

25-year-old Sierra hit Aussie television screens back in 2019 as a contestant on Love Island, before turning her attention to OnlyFans.

Me just watched a Bernard Tomic video on youtube

Me try to find out what’s the guy up to now

Me finding out pic.twitter.com/GwSNwvEXug — 永遠に梶ファン🌊 (@Bocchikyun) November 15, 2020

A content subscription service, OnlyFans is often associated with NSFW content and blurs the line between social media and porn.

Sierra and Tomic aren’t the first celebrities to grace the adult content website, with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, model Blac Chyna, and former-porn star Mia Khalifa also posting content regularly to OnlyFans.

A Bernard Tomic Onlyfans video should really have been on everyone’s 2020 bingo card, to be quite honest. — C’mon Museum! (@ChumJetzeAnyone) November 15, 2020

Sierra’s post with Tomic caused a stir among her 750,000 followers, with many shocked to learn she wasn’t still in a relationship with the man she originally launched her OnlyFans account with, Luke Erwin.

Sierra was quick to respond to comments from fans, confirming she wasn’t with Erwin anymore.

“We broke up ages ago but here’s the footage of me catching him out,” she said. “Also locked him out of the website so I can post with my new man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa ♡ (@vanessasierra)

Her new man, Tomic, has clearly had one hell of a year.

Despite enduring controversies that he deliberately failed to qualify for the Delray Beach Open in February, taking a brutal beating in Mexico during the ATP Challenger Tour in March, and eventually slipping down to 224 in the world men’s rankings, it appears Tomic, along with Sierra, is happy with this new business venture.