Best of Aus and NZ: New Music Friday

Radio Free Alice – A New Wave Revival

Fresh off a triumphant European tour, Radio Free Alice are back with a bang! Their new single, “Johnny”, is a shimmering slice of post-punk gold that perfectly sets the stage for their upcoming EP, Polyester. With influences ranging from ’80s icons like The Cure to contemporary acts like Parquet Courts, Radio Free Alice have crafted a sound that’s both nostalgic and utterly fresh. Their EP tour kicks off in August, so be sure to catch them live!

Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby

Soulful singer-songwriter Thelma Plum returns with her new single, “Nobody’s Baby”. This poignant track delves deep into themes of girlhood, growing up, and the complexities of self-discovery. Thelma’s raw honesty and powerful vocals shine through, making this a must-listen.

Empty Soda – Peke

Empty Soda is an artist who defies categorization. Their debut project, “X0329”, is a wild sonic journey that blends elements of everything from anime to noise to jazz. Their latest single, “Peke”, is a heartfelt tribute to a neighbor’s cat that showcases their unique and innovative approach to music.

Salmon Brothers – More to love

The upcoming album from Salmon Brothers is a bittersweet affair, as it was completed after the tragic passing of band member Nick Meredith. Their new single, “More To Love”, is a testament to their friendship and musical talent. With a sound that’s both upbeat and heartfelt, this is a project that deserves your attention.

VASSY – Midnight

Dance music sensation VASSY has unveiled an acoustic version of her hit single, “Midnight”. The stripped-down arrangement showcases her vocal prowess and creates a completely new atmosphere for the song.

Soma – Lotus

Sydney-based artist Soma has dropped her new single, “Lotus”. With its lo-fi beats and ethereal vocals, the track transports listeners back to the mid-90s while still feeling fresh and contemporary.

Lillith – Your Games

Get ready to be captivated by Lillith‘s debut single, “Your Games”. This dark and dreamy pop track explores themes of heartbreak and betrayal with a haunting melody and powerful vocals.

Acacia Bloom – No Clue

Sydney’s Acacia Bloom unleash their raw punk energy on new single “No Clue”. Get ready for infectious riffs and heartfelt lyrics.

