The Best Tools and Mics for ASMR Recording

ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, has exploded into a worldwide phenomenon, offering a sonic journey that lulls listeners into a state of deep relaxation.

Whether it’s the delicate tap of fingernails, the soothing hum of whispers, or the gentle rustling of paper, ASMR creators rely on precise, high-sensitivity microphones to capture every subtle sound.

But with a crowded marketplace of recording gear, what are the absolute best ASMR Microphones and tools for achieving that perfect ASMR experience?

Let’s break down the top mics and gear for recording crisp, immersive ASMR audio.

What Makes an ASMR Microphone?

ASMR microphones are crafted to capture the nuances of sounds that standard mics might miss. The key is ultra-sensitivity—these mics need to pick up faint, low-level sounds while filtering out unwanted background noise. Ideal ASMR microphones often feature a condenser design, known for its high sensitivity and broad frequency range. But some tools go a step further, adding depth and immersion to elevate the experience for both creators and listeners alike.

1. 3Dio Free Space XLR Binaural Microphone

For creators seeking to push their ASMR recordings into the next dimension, the 3Dio Free Space XLR Binaural Microphone is a game-changer. With a design that mimics the human ear, this mic delivers an authentic 3D audio experience, making it one of the most immersive tools for ASMR.

Key Features:

Binaural Recording : Equipped with two matched electret condenser capsules housed in ear canal replicas, this mic captures sound exactly how we hear it, delivering a true-to-life 3D effect.

: Equipped with two matched electret condenser capsules housed in ear canal replicas, this mic captures sound exactly how we hear it, delivering a true-to-life 3D effect. Field Recording : Perfect for ASMR creators on the go, whether capturing the calming sounds of nature or the ambient hum of city life.

: Perfect for ASMR creators on the go, whether capturing the calming sounds of nature or the ambient hum of city life. Immersive VR Experience : Ideal for ASMR content aimed at virtual reality or 360-degree video projects, providing a fully immersive sonic experience.

: Ideal for ASMR content aimed at virtual reality or 360-degree video projects, providing a fully immersive sonic experience. Power Options: Flexible power choices, including 9V battery or phantom power through XLR, make it adaptable to various recording setups.

If you’re serious about crafting ASMR that feels truly lifelike, the 3Dio Free Space XLR is an essential addition to your toolkit.

2. Sennheiser MKE 600

For more focused, directional ASMR recordings, the Sennheiser MKE 600 shotgun microphone delivers precision and control. Its super-cardioid polar pattern isolates specific sounds with clarity, making it perfect for those who want to capture delicate whispers or isolated ASMR triggers.

Key Specs for ASMR:

Polar Pattern : Super-cardioid, perfect for isolating specific sounds without picking up unnecessary ambient noise, in particular – crumpled paper background noises or ASMR audio that makes your hair stand on end.

: Super-cardioid, perfect for isolating specific sounds without picking up unnecessary ambient noise, in particular – crumpled paper background noises or ASMR audio that makes your hair stand on end. Frequency Response : Spanning 40 Hz – 20 kHz, this mic captures a full spectrum of sounds, ensuring no subtle details are missed.

: Spanning 40 Hz – 20 kHz, this mic captures a full spectrum of sounds, ensuring no subtle details are missed. Power Supply : Can run on 48V phantom power or battery, providing flexibility for different setups.

: Can run on 48V phantom power or battery, providing flexibility for different setups. Low Self-Noise: With a noise floor of just 15 dB (A) when using phantom power, this mic excels at capturing the quietest whispers.

Whether you’re recording in a quiet studio or out in the field, the MKE 600’s precision makes it an ideal choice for isolating those small yet significant sounds that define ASMR.

3. Sennheiser AMBEO VR Mic

Another powerhouse from Sennheiser, the AMBEO VR Mic takes immersive ASMR to the next level, with its ability to capture full 360-degree sound for virtual reality (VR) and other spatial audio applications.

Key Features:

Ambisonics Technology : With four cardioid condenser capsules arranged in a tetrahedral configuration, the AMBEO VR Mic captures spatial audio for a truly immersive experience.

: With four cardioid condenser capsules arranged in a tetrahedral configuration, the AMBEO VR Mic captures spatial audio for a truly immersive experience. Rugged and Portable : Built for field use, this mic is perfect for capturing ASMR in diverse environments, from bustling cities to tranquil forests.

: Built for field use, this mic is perfect for capturing ASMR in diverse environments, from bustling cities to tranquil forests. Proprietary A-B Converter: Comes with an A-B converter for enhanced spatial audio processing, available in VST and AAX plugin formats.

If you’re venturing into VR ASMR or want to record high-quality spatial sound, the AMBEO VR Mic will transport your listeners to new sonic dimensions.

4. Audio-Technica AT2020USB+

For budding ASMR creators or those looking for a solid entry-level mic, the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ offers exceptional value without compromising on sound quality. It’s simple to use, making it ideal for those just starting out in ASMR or looking for a no-fuss, reliable mic.

Key Features:

USB Output : Directly connects to your computer for hassle-free digital recording, no external audio interface required.

: Directly connects to your computer for hassle-free digital recording, no external audio interface required. A/D Converter : Features a high-quality 16-bit, 44.1/48 kHz sampling rate, ensuring crystal-clear audio.

: Features a high-quality 16-bit, 44.1/48 kHz sampling rate, ensuring crystal-clear audio. Mix Control and Monitoring : Includes a headphone jack with volume control and a mix control for blending pre-recorded audio with your ASMR signal.

: Includes a headphone jack with volume control and a mix control for blending pre-recorded audio with your ASMR signal. Portable: Compact and lightweight, it’s perfect for home studio setups or field recordings.

Offering a perfect balance of affordability and performance, the AT2020USB+ is a solid choice for anyone looking to start creating high-quality ASMR without breaking the bank.

5. Audio Interface

While USB microphones like the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ can plug directly into your computer, an audio interface is essential for professional XLR microphones (like the 3Dio Free Space or Sennheiser MKE 600). It acts as the bridge between your microphone and your recording software, converting analog sound to digital. Popular options include:

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 : Known for its high-quality preamps and reliability, it’s a favorite among many creators.

: Known for its high-quality preamps and reliability, it’s a favorite among many creators. PreSonus AudioBox USB 96: Affordable and compact, ideal for beginners.

6. Headphones

Monitoring your ASMR recordings in real-time is essential to ensure you’re capturing every delicate sound correctly. A good pair of headphones helps you hear all the nuances and fine details of your recording. Some of the best options for ASMR creators are:

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro : These closed-back headphones are known for their clarity and accurate sound reproduction, making them perfect for ASMR monitoring.

: These closed-back headphones are known for their clarity and accurate sound reproduction, making them perfect for ASMR monitoring. Audio-Technica ATH-M50x: Another top choice for their balanced sound and comfort during long recording sessions.

7. Pop Filter or Windshield

To eliminate unwanted plosives (harsh sounds like “p” and “t”), a pop filter is essential. It softens the impact of air hitting the mic during vocal recordings. For outdoor or environmental ASMR, a windshield (foam or furry) helps reduce wind noise, ensuring the recordings are clear and crisp.

Aokeo Professional Pop Filter : A reliable and affordable option for reducing pops and sibilance.

: A reliable and affordable option for reducing pops and sibilance. Rycote Windshield: Ideal for field recordings to minimize wind interference.

8. Shock Mount

A shock mount helps isolate the microphone from vibrations or handling noise, ensuring that unwanted sounds like desk bumps or movements don’t get picked up. Most condenser microphones and high-end mics come with compatible shock mounts, but they can also be purchased separately if needed.

Rode PSM1 Shock Mount : A great addition for Rode microphones.

: A great addition for Rode microphones. Blue Compass Shock Mount: Perfect for larger condenser mics like the Blue Yeti or Audio-Technica.

9. Soundproofing and Acoustic Treatment

ASMR is all about capturing subtle sounds, so a quiet, controlled environment is essential. Adding some soundproofing or acoustic treatment can reduce background noise and echoes that would interfere with your recordings.

Foam Panels : Acoustic foam can help absorb sound waves and reduce reverb in your space.

: Acoustic foam can help absorb sound waves and reduce reverb in your space. Bass Traps : Placing bass traps in corners will help reduce low-frequency reverberations.

: Placing bass traps in corners will help reduce low-frequency reverberations. Soundproof Curtains: If you record in a room with thin walls, soundproof curtains can minimize external noise.

10. Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) Software

A DAW is where you’ll record, edit, and mix your ASMR tracks. While many DAWs are capable of producing high-quality recordings, some of the most popular among ASMR creators include:

Adobe Audition : A professional-grade DAW with excellent noise reduction and editing tools.

: A professional-grade DAW with excellent noise reduction and editing tools. Audacity : A free, open-source option that’s beginner-friendly and packed with essential features.

: A free, open-source option that’s beginner-friendly and packed with essential features. Reaper: Affordable and powerful, offering a high degree of customization and control over your audio.

11. Room Tone Recorder

For more advanced ASMR content, you may want to record the natural ambiance or “room tone” of your environment. Capturing these background sounds can add a layer of authenticity to your recordings.

Zoom H5 Handy Recorder : A portable, high-quality recorder perfect for capturing sound in various settings.

: A portable, high-quality recorder perfect for capturing sound in various settings. Tascam DR-40X: Another portable recorder with great features for on-the-go ASMR.

12. External Storage

ASMR recording sessions, especially when capturing high-definition audio, can generate large file sizes. Having an external hard drive or solid-state drive (SSD) to back up your recordings and store audio files is essential for long-term storage and efficiency.

Seagate Backup Plus : A reliable external hard drive.

: A reliable external hard drive. Samsung T7 Portable SSD: Fast, durable, and perfect for recording large files.

13. Lighting Equipment

If you plan to create ASMR video content, to compete with the some of the best ASMR videos proper lighting is essential for a professional look. Soft, diffused lighting helps create a calming, atmospheric mood.

Neewer Ring Light Kit : A popular choice for streamers and YouTubers for soft, even lighting.

: A popular choice for streamers and YouTubers for soft, even lighting. Softbox Lights: These provide soft, diffused lighting, perfect for ASMR content.

14. Recording Accessories

Some additional accessories can be useful for specific ASMR triggers:

Brushes and Tools : For mic brushing or tapping sounds.

: For mic brushing or tapping sounds. Props (like paper, water, or fabric) : Perfect for creating specific ASMR triggers.

: Perfect for creating specific ASMR triggers. Cables and Stands: Ensure you have the necessary cables, mic stands, and mounts to keep everything stable and organized.

By using these additional tools in combination with the right microphone, you’ll be well-equipped to create an ASMR setup that captures every subtle sound in its full glory, creating an immersive and soothing experience for your audience.