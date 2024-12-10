Engineering the Sound: Chandler LTD TG2 500

Today at Noise Machines studio, we’re diving into a legacy-inspired gem: the Chandler TG2 500, a compact version of the rackmount Chandler TG2 preamp

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because this piece draws its roots from the vintage and ultra-rare EMI TG12428 preamplifier, famously used at the iconic EMI/Abbey Road studios.

This was the preamp behind many legendary records of the late ’60s and early ’70s—a cornerstone of sound for some of the biggest names in music history.

If you’re not already clued into Chandler Limited, let’s break it down. The company began with founder Wade Gekkie, who started out building DIY replicas of the custom equipment from Abbey Road Studios.

His recreations sounded so good that Abbey Road themselves took notice, leading to a partnership to revive and modernize their classic audio gear.

Fast forward, and Chandler Limited has become synonymous with crafting high-quality hardware that combines vintage mojo with modern reliability.

The TG2 500 keeps things straightforward while packing in some great features. It comes with coarse and fine gain knobs, an output attenuator, a mic/line switch, an impedance selector (300 or 1200 ohms), phantom power, and a phase flip button.

The coarse gain adjusts in 5dB increments, giving you up to 60dB of gain when cranked, while the output knob allows you to push the preamp hard without overloading the signal—a feature that can dial in rich, harmonic saturation.

Under the hood, the TG2 500 boasts impeccable build quality. It’s equipped with a Carnhill transformer and a pair of silicon transistors, though Chandler has humorously scratched off the transistor markings—a nod to its DIY origins and a playful way to keep competitors guessing.

As with most Chandler gear, the TG2 500 is not a transparent preamp. This isn’t your go-to for clinical clarity—it’s all about vibe. It delivers a lush, warm, and punchy sound with a harmonically rich top end.

When pushed, it produces delightful saturation, adding texture and character to your recordings. The TG2 500 shines as a “larger-than-life” piece, perfect for adding warmth and color to your tracks.

In the studio today, we put a pair of TG2 500s through their paces. Using Pinnacle Vinnee ribbon microphones as drum overheads, we captured a vibrant, harmonically rich sound.

We also ran piano and vocal tracks through the TG2s, pushing them hard to explore their full saturation potential. The result? These preamps are more than just a nostalgic nod to Abbey Road’s legacy—they’re standout performers in their own right.

The Chandler TG2 500 is a stellar addition to any studio setup. Its colored gain, warm saturation, and undeniable character make it a must-have for anyone chasing a vintage-inspired sound.

Retailing at approximately $1,700 AUD, it’s available through all reputable audio gear outlets.

For a deeper dive, including sound demos and more, check out the full review on our youtube channel . And if you’re curious to learn more, head over to Chandler LTD‘s official site.