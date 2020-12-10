Billie Eilish reveals her 9 favourite songs of 2020

Billie shares her top songs of 2020 in a cloud-nine list, including tracks from Phoebe Bridgers, Cyn, Jorja Smith, and James Blake.

The holiday season is always exciting for music lovers, with Spotify Wrapped taking over Instagram and Triple J’s Hottest 100 just around the corner, but Billie Eilish has just sweetened the deal by sharing her top songs of 2020.

In an interview with triple j this week, Eilish shared a nine-track list of her favourite picks, including singles from James Blake, Drake, and Phoebe Bridgers, among others. Let’s take a look at the Bad Guy singer’s top selections.

James Blake makes Billie Eilish’s list with his August single Are You Even Real?, whilst Drake’s Time Flies and Dominic Fike’s Chicken Tenders also get honourable mentions.

Saviour Complex by Phoebe Bridgers was picked up by Eilish, alongside hits by Bruno Major, Tekno, and Cyn. The dreamy Jorja Smith secures herself a spot with her track By Any Means, all ready for a picture-perfect summer collection.

.@BillieEilish revealed to Australia’s Triple J her top songs of 2020. Which of these is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/JDgirr3LEB pic.twitter.com/8Cjcbztkdd — 大湿兄 (@5AfrLNE8LVE4tgD) December 9, 2020

But Billie Eilish’s number 1 comes as no surprise with The Strokes‘ At Your Door. This year, the band released their sixth studio album The New Abnormal, just in time for a brooding beach season. Billie professed her love for the band, telling triple j: “I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice.”

“It’s been my favourite album in many years,” she continued. “There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door’, I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”

Last month, Billie bared all in a Vanity Fair interview, reflecting on her year in 2020. The singer spoke about how her goals have changed, and how the pandemic impacted her career, namely cancelling her 2020 world tour.

You can listen to some of Billie Eilish’s top picks below: