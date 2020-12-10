Joe Exotic has written to Kim Kardashian asking for help getting a presidential pardon from Trump

Joe Exotic has always been one for dramatics, and calling on Kimmy K for help is just the latest news.

Joe Exotic has reportedly written a letter to Kim Kardashian, pleading for her to help him obtain a presidential pardon.

The Tiger King celebrity, who received a cult-like following after his Netflix hit, is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for a murder-for-hire charge against sworn nemesis Carole Baskin, as well as numerous animal cruelty charges. The big cat despot reportedly reached out to Kim for legal aid, according to Mirror.

“I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart,” Exotic wrote in a letter procured by the paper.

Joe continued: “I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to Dillon [husband] and my father.

“I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I’ve been taken away from my husband who I love dearly.

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Asked Kim Kardashian To Help Get A Pardon https://t.co/dEluWStaGu pic.twitter.com/AWJne0yaDl — abcinematk (@abcinematk) December 8, 2020

“Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I’m a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn’t do.”

The animal tyrant begged Kim to call on Trump to speed up the process, suggesting, “no one even has to know you did it.”

It follows after Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, joked his father should pardon Joe Exotic “just for the meme.” When the former president was asked whether he would pardon the star, he reportedly said he would “take a look” into the case.

Dancing with the Stars producers waiting for Trump to pardon Joe Exotic pic.twitter.com/00F5M1pJ7u — Hector J. Navarro (@HectorNavarro_) December 2, 2020

Recently, Kim Kardashian has taken a political turn in her otherwise reality-TV soaked career, lobbying for US prison reform and even undertaking a four-year apprenticeship to become a lawyer.

It’s common knowledge that Kim was a fan of the show, after repeatedly posting to Twitter about the feud between Joe and Carole.

Could @kimkardashian be self aware?

Kim Kardashian dresses as ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin for Halloween https://t.co/2ZawSofK6n via @pagesix — Krysz😷🏡 (@edwood_k) November 1, 2020

Meanwhile, an attorney for Exotic has recently come out saying he believes his client is “very very close” to a presidential pardon.

We’re not really sure what to think about all of this. Too many questionable people saying and doing questionable things. Stay tuned for more.