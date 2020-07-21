Remembering when Nick Cave annihilated Billy Corgan in a 1994 interview

Whip out your drainpipe jeans and spike your hair, a new clip has just resurfaced of a fresh-faced and full-haired Billy Corgan, frontman of Smashing Pumpkins, getting absolutely demolished by Nick Cave in an MTV interview at Lollapalooza 1994.

And it may just be the most 90s video to ever exist.

Cave has a bit of a cool guy rep and it’s no secret that he cuts right through the bullshit.

This is something that rockstar Billy Corgan, frontman of American alt-rock band Smashing Pumpkins, had to learn the hard way when he was made to interview Nick Cave for MTV at Lollapalooza back in 1994.

It gets off to a promising start, calling a shaded-up Cave as his “good pal”, but it quickly falls off the rails after Corgan asks a series of lowball questions off a sheet of paper about how Cave came to be involved at Lollapalooza. It quickly becomes clear the Australian artist is pissed off.

“I’ve done this same interview with…” Cave says, cutting himself off. “Are these your questions?”

It becomes so uncomfortable that Corgan gets shifty-eyed. But it gets worse when the Smashing Pumpkins singer calls The Bad Seeds frontman “English”. From here, Cave literally questions the singer’s mental age.

Fans online are quite rightly losing their minds over it.

Basically, the whole thing is 2 minutes and 55 seconds of a train clipping the rails and toppling over. So naturally, I will be showing it to everyone I know. Watch it for yourself below: