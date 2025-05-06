Brad Paisley & Fender Resurrect a ‘Lost’ Psychedelic Masterpiece—Only 67 Will Ever Exist

When your last name is the finish: How Brad Paisley turned a flaky ‘60s experiment into the ultimate collector’s guitar

Fender has teamed up with country superstar Brad Paisley to resurrect one of the rarest guitar finishes in history—the Blue Paisley Telecaster.

Inspired by a forgotten roll of 1960s Paisley Cling-Foil that Paisley discovered while studying guitar building, the Limited Edition 1967 ‘Lost Paisley’ Telecaster brings back the swirling, psychedelic aesthetic of Fender’s short-lived late-’60s design.

Only 67 guitars will be crafted by the Fender Custom Shop, with an ultra-exclusive 19 built by Paisley himself, each featuring a Relic®-finished body, Seymour Duncan La Brea pickups, and a Glaser ‘G’ Bender system for that signature country twang.

Originally launched in 1968 as a bold, hippie-era statement, the Paisley Red and Blue Flower finishes were discontinued due to durability issues—until now.

Paisley’s passion project blends vintage charm with modern playability, including a custom ’60s ‘C’ neck and hand-wound pickups for his unmistakable tone. “

“This is the best guitar I’ve ever had,” Paisley says.

Priced at $11,999 AUD, it’s a love letter to guitar history—and a must-have for collectors.

Will you be chasing this lost treasure?

Check out the epic, rare guitar here.