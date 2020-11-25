Get ready to roast, as BOM warns of 40 degree temps across Australia this weekend

Springtime in Australia is usually home to the odd 35-degree day, but this year, temperatures are taking a bubbling turn, according to BOM.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has just announced a severe heatwave will spread across the continent this week, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees.

Excessive heat has been building in central and north Australia for the past few weeks, but now a cold front is expected to move the heat down Australia’s south-east. All in all, it’s looking like the country is set to have it’s hottest-ever November on record.

Popping off from Wednesday, the heat will begin to swell in South Australia and Victoria. Temperatures are expected to rise to blistering high 30s.

As of Thursday, heat will be spreading across NSW’s inland, with temperatures building upwards of 30 degrees.

Friday will see temperatures budding across the country, reaching high 30s – and even pushing 40s in South Australia and Victoria.

On Saturday, the heat is expected to peak, with temperatures across the country reaching upwards of 40 degrees. Unfortunately for inland NSW, they’ll cop temps of up to 45 degrees. Meanwhile, Sydney’s CBD will have it a little better, with temps reaching 33 degrees Celcius.

Adelaide will see consecutive 40+ degree days, with inland South Australia set to experience a shocking 47 degrees.

According to BOM senior forecaster, Jonathan How, Saturday’s forecast is where all the records will be broken, with temperatures 10-15 degrees higher than November’s normal average.

“At this stage, 46 to 47C is looking like some of the high temperatures we will see on Saturday around central and eastern parts of South Australia,” Mr How said.

Sunday will still be blazing hot as the heat moves towards coastal NSW. Temperatures are expected to remain around the high 30s and 40s, with Sydney’s west reaching 40C.

A very hot air mass is expected to develop over the State, with severe heatwave conditions in the west on Wednesday and extending to large parts of #SouthAustralia from Thursday to Saturday. Near record max temperature for November on Friday and Saturday. https://t.co/SNN9408Epc pic.twitter.com/PuPH3jUu1d — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) November 24, 2020

By Monday the heat will have slightly dropped, but the hot conditions are expected to stick around for the first half of the week.

BOM warns Australian’s to be extra careful over the hot weekend, especially as the nights will provide no relief.

“Warm overnight conditions mean people aren’t really going to be able to recover very well between the really hot days.” Mr How said.

Mr How urges citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid any unnecessary activity on these days. They warn to look out for children, aged persons, and any other vulnerable people at this time.

It’s going to be hot week so get your fans and air-conditioners ready 🥵 ! Intense heat is building across #WA and will move into southeast Australia later this week, where #heatwave conditions are forecast over multiple days. See our heatwave service: https://t.co/oMEZYBNcKL pic.twitter.com/dSSCoUQw34 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 23, 2020

Nick Banks, the state manager of emergency services for the Red Cross, echoes this warning, encouraging people to check in on their loved ones.

“We encourage people to think about the people in your life, in your family, in your neighbourhood, who are likely to be more impacted by extreme heat and to think about what you can do to support them,” Mr Banks said.

Mr Banks has also advised people to stay out of the heat as much as possible and to prepare their houses with ice blocks and shaded cloths before the weekend.

The heat is expected to dissipate by the beginning of next week, but until then: God help us, God help us all.