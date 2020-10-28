BOM slaps NSW with severe thunderstorm warnings for this afternoon

It’s all coming up thunderstorms for large parts of NSW which are set to be hit with a storm supercell from this afternoon, according to BOM.

Hey NSW, brace yourself. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned that there are severe storms set to hit parts of the state this afternoon, which could bring large hailstones, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall, as well as the possibility of flash flooding.

The storms are also set to impact eastern parts of Queensland and northeastern NSW, where they are currently rapidly developing – and it looks like the wet weather will move further south to Sydney later tonight.

Yesterday, southeast Queensland saw damaging storms, with flash flooding occurring in parts of Brisbane. Now, there are warnings in place for parts of NSW, including Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Orange, Tamworth, Moree, and Dubbo. Some areas are already reporting golf ball-sized hail, with residents in Tamworth currently describing it’s the biggest they’ve ever seen.

Whilst it’s not certain the thunderstorms will hit Sydney, there’s a 70% chance that it will rain tonight, which climbs up to 95% tomorrow, along with the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. So, if we’ve taught you anything, if you’re stepping out tomorrow, be sure to pack an umbrella.