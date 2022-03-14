Book Aid for Ukraine raises over $60,000 in relief funds

With over 350 items for sale, the British fundraiser Book Aid for Ukraine has raised thousands in relief funds.

Organised by literary agent Hayley Steed, Book Aid for Ukraine is an initiative that began with a social media call-out and initially resulted in hundreds of emails overnight offering lots for the auction. Since then, publishing house Pan Macmillan has offered to match all bids on sales that involve their authors.

With bidding open until March 20, the proceeds of the auction will go towards the British-Ukrainian Aid, an organization that addresses the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and “offers assistance to vulnerable individuals who have been physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged, including the injured and wounded, orphaned children, elderly people, internally displaced persons, refugees and families who have lost their main earners.”

Last week of bidding on #BookAidForUkraine! We’re currently at £37k, can we get to £50k by the end of the week? 🇺🇦 https://t.co/tXQL9J3LbW — Hayley Steed (@hayleyemmasteed) March 14, 2022

Among the lots available in Book Aid for Ukraine, many are experiential offerings (a signed book and 45-minute tarot reading from astrologer Jessica Adams; signed book and lunch with the BBC’s Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen; lunch at the Ritz with author Ken Follett; naming a character in Elena Armas’s next novel, plus a proof of her newest novel), as well as exclusive copies of signed/limited-edition releases (a signed, limited edition of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl’s memoir; 1945 first edition of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit of Love).

Book auction for Ukraine! Lots for book lovers (signed books, illustrations, chats) & aspiring authors (submission feedback etc). I’m offering the opportunity to be a named character in my 10th crime novel PLUS signed hardbacks. Starts tomorrow:https://t.co/hw2gBttHpa — C.L. Taylor (@callytaylor) March 6, 2022

Steed has stated that she was inspired by publisher Phoebe Morgan, who ran an auction in 2021 to raise funds to send vaccines during the COVID crisis in India.“I was watching the news about Ukraine and feeling powerless, and wondering what we could do as a books industry and community. Phoebe’s auction was hugely successful and I thought we might be able to do something similar for Ukraine,” Steed said of Book Aid for Ukraine. “So many people are feeling the same way and it seemed like this was the perfect chance to direct that energy into doing something positive.”

To place your bids, visit the Book Aid for Ukraine website.