Both Robert Pattinson and The Rock have tested positive for coronavirus

Robert Pattinson and Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) are the latest big names to contract coronavirus after they both tested positive.

Two major celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19: heartthrob and Batman-to-be, Robert Pattinson, and actor-wrestler extraordinaire, Dwayne Johnson – or as he is more affectionately known, The Rock.

Pattinson’s diagnosis came only days after The Batman resumed filming in the United Kingdom following a six-month hiatus, and the production has been forced to halt once more.

Yesterday Warner Bros. confirmed that the production was being suspended, disclosing that “a member” of the team had tested positive; however, they did not reveal that it was Pattinson.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement, according to Variety. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

However, it has since been confirmed that the “member” is, in fact, lead actor Pattinson.

NOT ROBERT PATTINSON TESTING POSTIVE FOR COVID WTFISHAHQKIDWLASHSUQNDHW I AM AT MY LIMIT FUCKKKKK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1OwiKxKwf8 — Kuzon & Lee’s character arcs (@growitheflow35) September 3, 2020

It comes after Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for the film at the end of the last month, starring Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright alongside Pattinson.

Some fans have seen the lighter side of the news, taking to Twitter to point out the fact that this is the second time Pattinson has been caught in the throes of a pandemic, as his Twilight character Edward Cullen died of the Spanish Flu back in 1918 – that is, before being reanimated as a vampire.

“robert pattinson has tested positive for covid-19” no….. not again….. pic.twitter.com/ewJrKvAuEl — ju (@pattinsondriver) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Johnson took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal his diagnosis, describing that he and the rest of his family had caught the virus from close family friends and that it was “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.”

If anyone is going to cure COVID-19, it’s going to be @TheRock #Kayfabe — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) September 3, 2020

Thankfully, Johnson confirmed that he and his family had passed the worst of it and were no longer contagious, although he revealed that he and his wife had had a “rough go”. He also implored people to wear masks: “It baffles me that some people out there — including some politicians — will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda.”

“It has nothing to do with politics,” he continued. “Wear your mask.”

You can watch the entirety of his statement below.