Bright Eyes return after 9 years with new single ‘Persona Non Grata’

In 1995 we first heard and saw Bright Eyes, and through the ’90s and naughties they continued to release a handful of albums to critical acclaim.

Now, after a 9-year break, they’re back – and back with a treat. Today the band have released Persona Non Grata, their first single in nine years, and it’s sure to make you smile with nostalgia.

Nine years is a long time to wait between releases, but I think it’s safe to say this break has only made Bright Eyes better than ever.

Alongside the single, creator Conor Oberst along with Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott released a statement, reassuring fans of their return next year despite coronavirus cancelling their 2020 world tour.

“Just wanted to send our love and solidarity to everyone out there feeling alone, frightened and isolated. You are not alone. We are all in this together,” the band described.

“We very much want to get on the road and hope to see you all in person sooner rather than later. Until then, here is a song called ‘Persona Non Grata.’ We hope you like it.”

Although Oberst has kept busy over the years releasing his own projects and working with other artists, new Bright Eyes is a welcome return. Furthermore, the announcement of an upcoming album only gives us even more reason to be excited.

Oberst finished with a kind reflection on these utterly strange times: “We hope this finds you and your loved ones healthy and safe. Thinking of you fondly.”

Check out Persona Non Grata below.