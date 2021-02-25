Brisbane slated as the preferred host city for the 2032 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Future Host Summer Commission has announced that Brisbane is the preferred candidate city for the next Games in 11 years time.

IOC President Thomas Bach delivered the news to the world during a press conference in Switzerland. The decision has been unanimously endorsed by the Olympic executive board.

If discussions and negotiations with the city are successful, Brisbane would be the third Aussie city to host the Summer Games following Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000).

“Brisbane and Australia had been selected over other cities that had shown interest — such as Doha, Budapest, Istanbul, Jakarta, New Delhi and St Petersburg — due to its past experience in hosting high-level sporting events,” said Kristin Kloster Aasen, Chair of the Future Host Summer Commission.

Ms Aasen outlined several reasons as to why Brisbane is a favourable choice: “The high level of expertise in hosting major international sports events, the favourable climate conditions in July and August. The existing hotel inventory, which also meets the Games requirements.”

We welcome this morning’s announcement that the IOC have given the Brisbane candidature ‘preferred host status’ for the 2032 Olympic Games. 👉 https://t.co/KeFv23ljNh pic.twitter.com/jY7948PtYe — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) February 24, 2021

The possibilities of success with the Summer Games again being hosted on home turf are endless. From iconic moments like Kathy Free winning the gold medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games to Dawn Fraser winning the 100m freestyle in Melbourne, 1956, who knows what amazing achievements could take place next in 2032?

This could be Netball’s chance to get into the Olympics! 👀🤩 Host nations get to nominate a new sport! Netball is big in Australia! We have to see this as an opportunity & get busy! https://t.co/yoxUfN7DC5 — Steph Essex (@StephanieSLE) February 24, 2021

Aussies should not start high-jumping for joy just yet, as Ms Aasen specified, “It’s not a done deal, if you know what I mean, but it is a promise made today in terms of clarification.”

Pencil in a reminder eleven years from now to buy green and gold nail polish. Fingers crossed Nikki Webster is free.