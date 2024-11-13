Jimeoin, Melanie Bracewell, and Rhys Darby lead the lineup for Brisbane Comedy Festival 2025

Pencil This In for April: Your Favourite Comedians Are Coming to the Brisbane Comedy Festival 2025

Brisbane is setting the stage is set for a comedy takeover as Brisbane Comedy Festival 2025 drops its first lineup, turning the city into a hotspot for laughs from April 23 to May 25.

This year, the 16th edition of Queensland’s biggest comedy showcase is back and ready to outdo itself after smashing records in 2024 with over 82,000 tickets sold across 400 shows.

Leading the charge is a dream team of comedy icons and fresh talent, including the unmatched Jimeoin, New Zealand’s offbeat charmer Rhys Darby in his festival debut, and UK comedy royalty Ross Noble.

But that’s just the start – expect heavy hitters like Melanie Bracewell, Ray O’Leary, Becky Lucas, Chris Parker, and the no-holds-barred Sh!tfaced Shakespeare to keep audiences howling across Brisbane’s top venues: The Powerhouse, The Tivoli, Fortitude Music Hall, and The Princess Theatre.

Kicking things off in style, the Opening Gala at Fortitude Music Hall is the ultimate night out – a raucous gathering of comedy’s finest, and it always sells out fast.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today, so if you want in on the party, now’s the time to lock it in.

Festival Director Phoebe Meredith promises that 2025 will bring “a long list of amazing international, Australian and local artists and shows.” With accessible ticket prices, she’s encouraging everyone to catch as many acts as possible for a nonstop month of comedy.

From Aussie icons to global favourites, this year’s Brisbane Comedy Festival is bringing the heat – and with even more acts yet to be announced, Brisbane’s laugh factor is only going up.

For more info and tickets head here.