Brad Williams is bringing his comedy tour to Aussie shores this November

Brad Williams will deliver some much-needed laughs when his comedy tour hits cities across the country later this year.

You need only to look at the current state of the world to realise the burning need for a well-earned laugh.

In between the cozzie livs crisis and that orange man from the US who shall not be named, the sentiment that laughter is the best medicine has never been more relevant.

Thankfully, Brad Williams is offering us a much-needed dose of that medicine with the announcement that his comedy tour is heading to Australian shores later this year.

You may have spotted the accomplished comedian and actor before, whether on his hilarious runs on the Late Night talk show circuit with Jimmy Fallon or Jimmy Kimmel, or on his very own feature in the Netflix special The Degenerates.

Performing your own set for a highly-coveted Netflix show is a feat in its own right, but Brad Williams broke ground with a special that garnered huge ratings and earned rave reviews.

As for what to expect from a Brad Williams show, the comedian has a proven track record of bringing his razor-sharp wit and insightful edge to everything from disability, sex and relationships.

It’s what has earned Brad Williams frequent standing ovations, and prompted the late Robin Williams to describe him as “Prozac with a head.”

When you get the seal of approval from a comedy legend like Mrs. Doubtfire, you know you’re in for a barrel of laughs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Williams (@bradwilliamscomic)

Brad Williams will kick off his Australian comedy tour at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on November 17.

The following day, he’ll perform two back-to-back shows on the same night (November 18) at The Palms at Crown in Melbourne, before taking to the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on November 19, and Perth’s Astor Theatre on November 21.

Brad Williams wraps up his jaunt with a final Australian show in Adelaide, stealing the spotlight at Norwood Concert Hall on November 23.

So what are you waiting for? Head here to nab tickets for Brad Williams’ Australian stand-up comedy tour this November.