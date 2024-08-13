Golden Sunbird delivers new single “Orbs of Light” an ode to the silent watchers from the stars

Get ready to blast off into the cosmic unknown with Golden Sunbird’s latest single, “Orbs of Light”

This trippy track from Golden Sunbird is an interstellar groove-fest, blending funky riffs, mesmerizing vocals, and swirling synths that would make King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard proud.

It’s not just a song—it’s a sonic spaceship, ready to transport you to distant galaxies while you ponder the mysteries of the universe.

“Orbs of Light” taps into a rich tradition of space rock and cosmic exploration in music. From Pink Floyd’s “Let There Be More Light” to Milla Jovovich’s eerie “The Alien Song (For Those Who Listen),” and even The Carpenters’ out-of-this-world cover of Klaatu’s “Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft,” the cosmos has always been a source of inspiration for musicians. Now, Golden Sunbird adds their own vibrant twist to this stellar lineup.

This track isn’t just another song in the band’s catalog—it’s a portal into the Golden Sunbird universe. Inspired by real-life UFO encounters, the lyrics weave a sci-fi tale of silent watchers from the stars, making you question what’s out there—and what’s already here.

With its hypnotic melodies and otherworldly vibes, “Orbs of Light” invites you on a mind-bending journey that blurs the line between the real and the extraterrestrial.

And let’s not forget the music video—a DIY marvel shot in their Tasmanian backyard. Director Gabrielle Eve has turned a simple setting into an alien landscape, perfectly capturing the track’s psychedelic energy. The visuals are a perfect match for the song’s cosmic themes, creating an experience that’s as immersive as it is mind-expanding.

Golden Sunbird isn’t just making music—they’re on a mission to explore the far reaches of space and the human psyche. Drawing inspiration from legends like Pink Floyd, Sun Ra, and Hawkwind, they craft soundscapes that are both familiar and utterly alien.

With “Orbs of Light,” Golden Sunbird cements their place as one of the leading lights in today’s psychedelic scene.

Check it out below:

Lyrics

We are beings from another universe

these frequencies are not from planet Earth

Telepathic control of the human mind

Distorts perceptions of both space & time

We know the future of the human race

& what will happen at the end of days

Observing from a realm beyond the stars

Cassiopeia 36855

Introspective

Communication

Collating data

through observation

Relativistic

time dilations

Opens portal

to visitations