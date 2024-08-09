Ten New Aussie Music Releases We Are Digging Right Now

Another Friday has rolled around, and you know what that means—new music to soundtrack your weekend!

Before you clock off and crack open a cold one, we’ve got a lineup of fresh Aussie releases to elevate your Friday mood.

From the much-anticipated new album from Straight Arrows to Lara Andello’s fiery new single, here’s your essential guide to what’s hot this week.

total tommy – “REAL”

Eora/Sydney’s total tommy drops “REAL,” a breakup anthem that blends gothy post-punk with driving indie rock. It’s a track that captures the dizziness of post-breakup reality, filled with gleaming guitars and hard-hitting hooks. “REAL” is a transparent reflection on the whirlwind of emotions that follow the end of a relationship, making it a must-listen for anyone who’s been through the wringer.

Lara Andello – “High Standards”

Lara Andello is back with a banger. Her latest single, “High Standards,” is a certified club anthem that blends hypnotic guitar riffs with hard-hitting 808s and drums. It’s a track packed with attitude, as Lara effortlessly commands attention with her sweet melodies and punchy delivery. This new release also comes with the announcement of her upcoming EP, NOT RN!.

Having caught the attention of heavyweights like Troye Sivan and Blxst, Lara’s star is rapidly rising. She even lent her creative energy to Blxst’s debut album after opening for his AU/NZ tour. Speaking on this, Lara shared, “It always feels so special to be invited into other artists’ creative process. It’s such an intimate & sacred space, even for myself, it takes a lot to let people into that, so I’m grateful that Blxst valued and trusted my creative input & energy.”

Catch Lara at BIGSOUND this September, and stay tuned for more singles leading up to NOT RN!.

Straight Arrows – Surface World

Sydney’s own Straight Arrows have just dropped their fourth studio album, Surface World, via Rice Is Nice Records (AUS), Agitated Records (UK/EU), and Lolipop Records (US). Since their formation in 2007, the four-piece has been a staple of the Australian indie scene, with praise from legends like Henry Rollins and Iggy Pop.

Recorded at Golden Retriever Studios in Marrickville, Surface World is a fuzzy, riff-heavy exploration of modern life. The band describes the album as a reflection on “the plane of existence we’re all currently trapped upon,” with tracks that blend 60s garage, 70s punk, and everything in between.

Straight Arrows are hitting the road from August 30th, so grab your tickets and experience Surface World live.

Quivers – Oyster Cuts

Nice to see that Merge Records latest signing comes from Aussie in the form of Melbourne’s Quivers return with Oyster Cuts, an album drenched in emotion and guitar pop that recalls the best of Galaxie 500 and The Pretenders. This record is a deep dive into love, loss, and the cycles of grief that have shaped the band’s journey since their inception.

With a stripped-back approach compared to their previous work, Oyster Cuts is a showcase of what happens when four musicians—Sam Nicholson, Bella Quinlan, Michael Panton, and Holly Thomas—come together to create something raw and powerful.

Shining Bird – “No Silver Lining”

Aussie’s favourite Wollongong’s sweethearts, Shining Bird, have served up “No Silver Lining,” a delicious slice of indie pop with a bit of Beatles swing and saxophone magic. This track is a testament to the band’s ability to craft atmospheric soundscapes with catchy melodies, making it a must-add to your weekend playlist.

Hey! Astro – Don’t Waste Another Minute

West Sydney’s Hey! Astro drops his debut mixtape, Don’t Waste Another Minute, a collection that explores the highs and lows of young love and the struggles of finding your footing. With a natural charisma and sharp lyricism, Hey! Astro’s latest release has seen strong support from triple j, Spotify, and more.

Quinny – “Settlers”

Glasgow-born, Australian-based singer-songwriter Quinny delivers “Settlers,” a track that feels like a warm, familiar hug from your favourite artists. If Josh Pyke and Passenger had a jam session with Noah Kahan and Fleet Foxes, you’d get something close to this beautifully crafted single.

Ben Lee – “Positive Energy”

Ben Lee returns with “Positive Energy,” a track that pairs personal vulnerability with an uplifting, chantable chorus. It’s destined to be a fan favourite, echoing the vibes of classics like “Cigarettes Will Kill You” and “Catch My Disease.” The accompanying video, shot by creative mastermind Byron Spencer, captures Ben’s infectious energy as he wanders through Sydney’s nightlife with a GoPro rigged to his chest.

51st Avenue – “Moments”

Sydney’s 51st Avenue is back with “Moments,” a riff-heavy track that ventures into new sonic territory for the band. With lyrics that describe a one-night stand, this song is a departure from the introspective themes the band typically explores. Vocalist Alynnis Zizza explains, “It’s really different to our other tracks, so I figured why not lean into that and write about something we haven’t before.”

Charli Lucas – “money!”

Closing out this week’s roundup is Charli Lucas with “money!,” a scream-in-your-car anthem for anyone who’s been stuck in a toxic relationship. Co-written with Thomas Porter and Harry O’Brien of Pacific Avenue, this indie pop anthem is the second single off Charli’s upcoming EP tell me if the world is gonna end, set to drop in November.

So, there you have it—a fresh batch of tunes to carry you through the weekend. Dive in, turn it up, and let the music take over.

