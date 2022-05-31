Did Brisbane suffer an earthquake?

Geoscience Australia reported that a magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit Brendale in the north of Brisbane yesterday afternoon.

People all across southeast Queensland felt buildings shake yesterday around 1.25pm as an earthquake hit north Brisbane.

At this stage, there have been no reports of damage or people being injured.

The report said more than 700 people documented feeling the tremor.

A senior seismologist at Geoscience, Hadi Ghasemi told ABC Radio Brisbane: “It would have felt like a big truck or heavy truck is passing by,”

More to come.