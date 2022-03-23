Britney Spears says she has “no idea” who Pete Davidson is

The #freebritney movement really worked as it turns out the pop star has been living her life without keeping up with the Kardashians and honestly, I kind of envy her.

Britney Spears reposted a video of Pete Davidson and Scott Disick (Courtney Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy) laughing at their antics but admitted she had “no idea who these people in the video are”… Britney truly is free.

Earlier this week, Scott Disick posted an Instagram story in which Pete Davidson had control of the camera and sarcastically showed off their wild “Boyz night” as Scott and his mates napped during a movie.

The Insta caption read “Boyz night was wild” and apparently it tickled the 40-year-old pop star as Britney reposted it, even though she didn’t know who any of these boyz were.

In the since-deleted repost, Britney wrote: “Sorry had to repost this, no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!”

I couldn’t guess why Brit deleted the post, if anything it’s only made her that much more endearing.