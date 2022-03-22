Britney Spears is working on new music for the first time in six-years

Britney Spears has teased that she has new music in the works now that she is free from her conservatorship.

Ready for Toxic 2.0? We most certainly are, and it might not be too far away according to an inside source for The Sun, who suggested Britney Spears is getting back in the studio.

It seems like the pop star’s team have been busy, sending out emails to artists Britney is comfortable working with to line-up a few collaborations.

“It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” The Sun reported.

“Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”

Her fans will undoubtedly be hanging out for new music, after supporting her through the process of legally removing her father from her 13-year conservatorship.

In December, Britney snuck into the end of an Instagram video that she had new music in mind, telling fans, “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

The pop star has also landed a $15 million book deal since she was released from the conservatorship, with fans hoping her trademark emoji use will transverse into hardback.

I hope Britney Spears is allowed to use emoji in her book pic.twitter.com/y4Am4dgd3L — Lizzy (@thedirtbird) March 8, 2022

After the decades of trauma that Britney dealt with, we really hope she gets every single cent her new music earns.