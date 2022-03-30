Bruce Willis announced retirement due to aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis is tragically stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with a disorder that affects his ability to communicate.

A joint statement was posted to social media by Bruce Willis’ family members confirming his departure from the industry.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.



“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.

Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn”

Die Hard fans will be completely shattered to learn the news that Bruce Willis will no longer bless our big screens with his wit, charm, and classic lines like “Yippee-ki-yay motherfucker”.

He will be missed.