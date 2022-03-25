Incredible scenes as Buddy Franklin kicks his 1000th AFL goal

Thousands of fans storm the field of the SCG as Lance “Buddy” Franklin kicked his 1000th goal against the Geelong Cats tonight.

AFL fans have been anticipating the moment Buddy Franklin would kick his 1000th career goal after an 18-year career.

That incredible accolade was finally achieved tonight as the Sydney Swans took on the Geelong Cats at the SCG tonight.

Franklin started the game with 996 goals to his name, but when he got off the mark in the first quarter, fans knew they could be in attendance of a historic night.

Franklin kicked two more in the third quarter, then, with less than six-minutes remaining in the game, Franklin took a mark in the right pocket and lined up as the majority of the 36,578 fans in attendance prepared to run onto the field to celebrate.

In true Buddy style, the 36-year-old soaked up the pressure and braced for the tornado of home supports that engulfed him for the next 20-minutes.

Before Franklin, only five players have reached 1000 goals in the history of the AFL: Tony Lockett, Gordon Coventry, Jason Dunstall, Doug Wade, and Gary Ablett Snr.

It’s unlikely any player will ever kick a millenium of goals again as the game evolves from zone defence to man-on-man coverage.

The Swans went on to win the game comfortably to top off a night that will be talked about for decades.

Watch the historic goal below.