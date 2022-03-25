Among Us Porn: How a viral video game sexed-up the internet

Among Us porn, right? You probably didn’t know it existed until you saw it staring back at you from the fleshy abyss of Pornhub. And now it’s here to stay.

Let’s set the mood; there’s a creepy sound coming from just down the corridor. It’s probably your friend Penny Pink Suit. You decide to check on her. You turn the corner, and there it is, tentacles flying everywhere in a mix of sex and carnage. It’s terrifying; no, it’s glorious. It is…Among Us porn.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few years, you’re probably aware of the little indie video game phenomenon that is Among Us. Essentially, it’s a cutely pixelated video game version of John Carpenter’s The Thing.

Each player must try and figure out which other player is the Imposter, which is some form of tentacled alien creature. There’s nothing remotely risqué about the whole thing. But if you know much about the internet, you probably know about Rule 34 and expect Among Us porn.

Among Us porn and Rule 34

Rule 34 stipulates that internet porn exists on every conceivable topic. And it just so happens that because Among Us exists, it basically guarantees the existence of Among Us porn.

It’s nothing specific to the game’s concept or artistic direction. It’s just that some members of society can’t help but draw dicks on everything. And it was only a matter of time until they decided to create Among Us porn.

Among Us porn on Pornhub

So as we established, it’s not surprising that Among Us porn exists. However, it is pretty stunning how bloody popular it has become. A quick search of Pornhub’s data finds that on one in 2019, there were almost 700,000 searches for this unique term. However, it generally averages about 115,000 searches.

These numbers aren’t awe-inspiring compared to some other video game franchises (Fortnite, Overwatch). Although considering how much more suggestive those games are (they actually have somewhat accurate depictions of human beings), they are.

What kind of stuff is out there?

There are a few different categories of Among Us porn out there. First and foremost, there are short cartoon clips. Many of these fan-made videos take great liberties with the designs of the game’s characters.

Also relevant are the computer-animated shorts that depict primary coloured generic humanoid models. I’m talking like a red male toilet sign fucking a blue female toilet sign. It barely qualifies as Among Us porn, but that’s how it has been tagged and titled.

The final kind of Among Us porn is amateur content with real humans involved. Often these raunchy videos star an aspiring Pornhub model, dressed in some Among Us cosplay, getting down and dirty with an alien-looking dildo.

The effect of influencers

The popularity of the game and the associated Among Us porn cartoons took off when a bunch of popular streamers and celebrities began filming themselves playing the game. Everyone from PewDiePie to Logic has gotten in on the action.

And while I’m not saying they are responsible for the Among Us porn that followed, there appears to be some connection. Perhaps fans grew attached to the game’s avatars while watching a streamer play the game. Weirder things have happened, I guess.

Either way, Among Us porn lovers walk amongst us. However, I’m not sure if they or we are the Impostor in this situation.