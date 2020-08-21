Catalinbread unveils Naga Viper: first in a limited edition series of pedals

Catalinbread has launched the Naga Viper Treble Booster. Colourful in every sense, it features custom artwork by Colin Shawcross.

Catalinbread has announced the gallery series — a line of limited edition pedals painted with custom artwork to raise funds for a variety of causes.

First in the series is the sonically (and visually) colourful Naga Viper Treble Booster.

The Naga Viper Treble Booster is a clone of the Dallas Rangemaster, a pedal made famous by British guitarists such as Eric Clapton, Brian May, and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath fame. Typically paired with a Marshall or VOX, the Rangemaster both boosted the treble and added more gain to the signal. The Naga offers a few more controls — Range, which is a continuous sweep from treble-boost to full range-boost, and Venom, which controls the gain.

The traditional way of using a treble booster is in front of an amp that’s already on the edge of breakup. Most guitarists would set their Rangemaster’s boost to full, slamming the amplifier’s preamp and creating some rich overdrive. The Naga adds some versatility to the formula, offering a large range of tones via the extra controls.

The artwork is designed by Colin Shawcross (aka Non Heinous) and is UV printed onto the custom pedal. Also included with the pedal is a t-shirt sporting the same design, a bag, and some stickers.

10% of proceeds will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Head on over to Catalinbread for more info.