Get yourself to Cavetown’s 2024 Australian tour

Cavetown has announced plans for an Australian tour in 2024, set to grace stages across the country towards the end of next month.

That’s right, the brainchild behind breakout 2018 hit Lemon Boy is poised to steal the spotlight at venues in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The UK musician and producer will first perform at The Forum in Melbourne on February 21, before a second show at Sydney’s Roundhouse the following day (February 22).

Cavetown wraps up the three-date run with a final performance at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on February 24.

For more event and ticketing details, head here. Cavetown’s Australian tour adds to what has already been a mammoth past few years for the bedroom pop phenom.

Since self-releasing his debut single This Is Home in 2015, Cavetown has enshrined himself as a voice for Gen Z, tracing back to his 2020 debut album Sleepyhead.

The following year, he dropped the acclaimed EP Man’s Best Friend, following up on its success with his latest 2022 album worm food.

It’s difficult to chart Cavetown’s meteoric rise without mentioning Lemon Boy, the title track of his third studio album that brought the artist’s bedroom sensibilities to the masses.

Cavetown’s Australian tour will follow on from his current illustrious run of headline shows throughout Europe, as well as coveted spots on festival bills like Primavera Sound, Glastonbury, Rock Werchter and Montreux Jazz Festival.

See the full list of Cavetown’s Australian tour dates for 2024 below, and scroll down to listen to his latest album worm food.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 — The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, 22 February 2024 — Roundhouse, Sydney

Sat 24 February 2024 — Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane