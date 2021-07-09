Cheap Date meld indie and 90s pop rock on the sobering ‘Beside Me’

Brisbane rock outfit Cheap Date just released their debut track, Beside Me; a masterstroke of arrangement and story.

New ensemble Cheap Date is made up of 5 nearly 20 somethings, but their craft is well beyond their years. Their single Beside Me is intricate yet simple, with a story that builds, and a backing band that rolls with the punches.

Let’s get to know the crew, and delve into their impressive first offering.

Leading the band is vocalist Lara Dee, whose timbre lies somewhere between Amy Shark and Julia Stone.

Then, there’s pedal enthusiasts Flynn Donaldson (guitar) and Harry Shakespeare (bass), Beatles stan and keys player Brian Butcher, and Willow Giles; the drummer with perfect pitch.

On Beside Me, the band immediately pull you into a lull with a galloping lick, as Dee lets the emotions unfold.

Compelling lyrical juxtapositions like: “I believe in angels darling, you believe that people go to hell,” detail the story of an unhealthy high school relationship; an unsavoury experience with hard lessons.

“This song definitely represents a push and pull of emotion and decision making about what is good and what you should give up”, comments Dee.

After a solo beginning, the band opens up the soundscape with a pulsing 4/4 chug, cleanly produced, but still inspired by the 90s rock/pop trend.

Whirling pedals add atmosphere, while the rhythm section keeps our feet in reality. Beside Me sounds like a band that knows its direction, and understands the powerful effect of tension and release.

We’re excitedly anticipating the next emotional rollercoaster from Cheap Trick.

Listen to Beside Me below.