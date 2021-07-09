Tina Rez chats with Happy about juggling life and a music career

Tina Rez, a Sydney mother and pop artist opens up about her balance in the music world, overcoming obstacles and keeping motivated.

Artist, Tina Rez, is no stranger to multi-tasking, but her effortlessness in Love Dilemma makes the challenge look easy.

Rez chats with Happy about working around a busy schedule to make a career in music – her honest and raw nature speaking volumes to the energy that beams in her electric sound.

HAPPY: Hey Tina! Where do you find yourself today?

TINA: Hey! After going through the all the “not so pretty” experiences ever since I started my music career, I only just recently worked out how to plant the seed and have sprouted with my new rebrand and rebirth strategy. Following my plan and practicing to be patient and persistent I have achieved so much in such a short time and I am on the first step to success!

HAPPY: Congratulations on the release of your single Love Dilemma! Tell us a bit about the track!

TINA: Aaww thank you so much! Well… I have always been the type of person who overthought and thought of scenarios in my mind! So when I was thinking of how I want to bring out the new Tina Rez, I decided to come in with my cheeky personality to sprinkle some good vibes! Love Dilemma was inspired by someone who loves having a good time and wants love without the commitment – she is a heartbreaker and nobody knows it She’s out on a mission to lure the boys in just for the sake of having a good time. I wonder how that feels like? Haha!

HAPPY: Who have been your influences for this electrically vibrant sound?

TINA: Dua Lipa! She has always inspired me. I’ve been a huge fan and I can listen to her songs on repeat and never get bored. When I chose my sound, I wanted something that no one including myself will never get bored of!

HAPPY: How does the creative process typically look for you?

TINA: I’ve gotta admit… being a mum is messy as it is! So just imagine my creative process? It’s not neat and I can’t create whenever I feel like it. I tend to create either at night or while the kids are at school. I find that I need to organise my kids all the time when it comes to going to the studio so I’ve got to make sure there’s someone there to drop off and pick up my kids on time!

I remember recording my music video, I had a set time from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm (because I didn’t have anyone to drop off and pick up my kids that day) to shoot the whole entire thing. That was challenging but I made sure it was done. So overall my creative process is messy but I always get it done on time and I don’t know how I do it! But I’m passionate and ambitious and always hungry for success so that’s what drives me.

HAPPY: What would your advice be for artists struggling to juggle music and other responsibilities?

TINA: They say; “if you love someone or something , you will always find and make the time for it”. So if you really love something and you are very passionate about what you do then you will always find ways to work around it. It’s not easy but once you find your groove then you’ve got it.

Always prioritise the most important to the least important, write weekly to-do lists so you have an overview of how your week will look like and follow the plan! If something comes up and you need to make changes then that’s okay. Most of all make sure you look after yourself and take breaks because you are human! Don’t beat yourself up and don’t give up!

HAPPY: You recently spoke with Happy about struggling with endometriosis, how have you worked around the disorder and still made a career in music?

TINA: Firstly thank you so much for allowing me to open up about endometriosis and for helping create awareness around the condition. It hasn’t been an easy journey both for my career and everyday and I never really used to “deal” with it especially after being left with no answers! I thought I had no other choice.

So I decided I needed to do something as it was getting in the way and defeating me. I started off with downloading an app called Flow and started to track my cycle there. I would check in to see when I’m due and what symptoms I could be experiencing. This helped a lot. As I mentioned before, I work around my menstrual calendar when it comes to booking myself into the studio or event.

My condition still kind of gets in the way but not as much as it used to as I feel like I’m a little in control of the situation. I’ve also considered changing my diet and try exercising to ease the pain too. It’s also more of a mindset shift that I really had to work on because I used to say I couldn’t achieved anything because of my pain. But now I say, no matter what gets in the way… nothing can ever stop me, it’s all in the mind!

HAPPY: If you could change one thing about the music industry, what would it be?

TINA: Hmmm.. this question got me thinking. The music industry is ever-changing in terms of getting your music heard and the appreciation of women in music is starting to become more significant. I have also recently seen a lot done in terms of toxic environments which is showing how the music industry is taking a turn.

But if I would change one thing about the music industry, it would be for artists to get paid what they deserve and not feel so ripped off. I mean it’s hard enough for artists to make a living out of music especially these days and we invest so much money to create and invest in ourselves! But streaming royalties are ridiculously low and some gigs don’t pay at all. I would love to see this change and to see more support for independent artists.

HAPPY: What can we expect in the future, another single? EP?

TINA: I love this question because I can’t keep these secrets to myself haha! There will be a new single coming out in the very near future… and a few more after that as well. An EP is also definitely in the plan and I can’t wait to share it all with you!