Check out all 21 titles from Nintendo’s Indie World April showcase

The Nintendo Indie World showcase shines a light on the best upcoming indie games, and a few that are already available. We’ve got the lowdown on all 21 titles from their April event.

Nintendo has just finished their latest Indie World showcase and there were a bunch of interesting titles on display. There was a mix, as there usually is, of titles that are scheduled for release later in the year, as well as games that are releasing on the day of the event.

It’s a great initiative that Nintendo deserves plaudits for; giving the spotlight to smaller titles that may otherwise be overlooked. Although, considering Nintendo’s reputation for clever innovation, and the way Sony and Microsoft have bunkered down with AAA titles, it’s little wonder the company have found themselves so closely aligned with indie developers.

So to do our part we’ll be running through each game that was exhibited – starting with the titles that have just become available.

Fez

The perfect platformer for those that like cute hats and marshmallow men. This critically acclaimed game, that allows players to control space and time, comes to Switch for the first time today.

There Is No Game

If you like your video games with a heavy serving of meta then There Is No Game could be for you. Rest assured, there is actually a game. And it looks pretty whacky and absurd. There Is No Game is out today.

The Longing

The Longing is a Viking themed title, based on folklore and fairy tales, by German developer Studio Seufz. You play as a servant who has been tasked with waiting 400 days, presumably at the behest of your one time master. What you do is up to you; although by the looks of the trailer exploring dark hallways and ruins will likely take up a fair chunk of your time. The Longing is out today on Switch, although it has been on PC since 2020.

OXENFREE 2: Lost Signals

One of the most anticipated titles on display, OXENFREE 2: Lost Signals is set 5 years after the first game. The trailer is full of gorgeous visuals, and it has to be said, an atmosphere that is all kinds of creepy. OXENFREE 2: Lost Signals will be released later in 2021.

Road 96

Road 96 is kind of a choose your own road trip game. The route you take, the people you meet, and the choices you make will effect your story and where you end up; literally and metaphorically. Road 96 is scheduled for a 2021 release.

House Of The Dead: Remake

I never had enough money growing up to last more than 5 minutes on the House Of The Dead arcade machine. This remake will bring the classic on-rails shooter to a smaller, yet more affordable, screen. Scheduled for a 2021 release.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

One of the most stylish entries from the Nintendo Indie World event – GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is set to bring some seriously gorgeous hacking and slashing action to the Switch. The dark, traditional Japanese inspired art is really something to behold. Set for release in 2022.

OlliOlli World

This cute skateboarding title offers a nice alternative to the grungy, adrenaline junky vibe of the Tony Hawks series. It’s also 2D which means there are less directions for you to “stack it” into. Sold. To be released later this year.

Hindsight

Hindsight takes you on a journey of nostalgia, telling the life story of an older woman and all her treasured memories. To be released later in 2021.

Last Stop

Three interconnected stories collide in this third-person adventure by acclaimed studio Annapurna. The game takes place in London after a supernatural event goes down. Currently scheduled to be released in July 2021.

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield

So “Aerial Knight” is actually the name of the game developer. I was all excited about some sort of giant robot knight that does battle and never gives up. Alas, in Aerial Knight’s Never Yield you run through a highly stylish world while listening to hip-hop. Not bad. But not giant robot knight good either. A demo was released today, with the full game to follow on May 19.

Aztech Forgotten Gods

If you were bummed out by the last title’s lack of giant fighting then let Aztech Forgotten Gods ease your pain. This game, inspired by Aztec mythology, allows you to do battle with colossal monsters that look like they are from another planet. Maybe Ancient Aliens was onto something. Due out later this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

An awesome looking side scrolling beat-em-up with some nice vintage vibes. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is made by some of the same people who brought us Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World – The Game, and promises to be just as much fun. It’s set for release later this year.

Cris Tales

Cris Tales has some strong anime style going for it. The storyline involves a fluid approach to time where you can experience the past, present and future at once; which makes me shiver considering what The Medium with the same concept earlier this year. Set for release on July 20 2021.

Skul: The Hero Slayer

This chaotic looking 2D platformer looks to have some really fun and exhilarating combat. Judging by its title it might be the perfect quest for those that want to take a walk on the darker side of life. Being a villain was always more fun anyways.

Beasts of Maravilla Island

This 3D adventure game places you on a mysterious island, full of alien-like wildlife, and allows you to capture it all on camera. It’s got some strong Fern Gully energy due to how big everything is, although the trailer makes it look far more serene. It’s one that I’m very interested to check out when it comes out in June this year. Thanks Nintendo Indie World for the hot tip.

art of rally

This one is for the racing enthusiasts that need some portable racing action. Due out later this year.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Ender of Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a really attractive looking 2D action-roleplaying game with a strong Castlevania influence. It looks like a Japanese fairytale that has been swallowed by a nightmare.

KeyWe

If you ever wanted to solve puzzles… but you wanted to do it with kiwi birds… then KeyWe is the game for you. It looks pretty cooked. But I’m glad the kiwi is finally getting some well-deserved love. They are charming creatures. KeyWe will be available on the Switch August 2021.

Weaving Tides

This adventure game’s hook is that the world you explore is a woven tapestry of life. You can literally weave patterns through the world. While on the way to fight dragons. Coming to the Switch in May of this year.

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective

An interactive book that is based on the children’s series by Hiro Kamigaki. It looks to be a kind of Where’s Wally video game. Due out in 2021.

Well there you have it. If you wanted indie games then Nintendo Indie World definitely delivered the goods. For purchasing options and more info feel free to click through here.