Chores sneak in a perfect summer banger with ‘Forever’ featuring Akacia

New Zealand-born duo Chores have released their latest single, Forever featuring Akacia. Bright and effervescent, it is well and truly a bop.

Based in Melbourne, Chores, AKA Sam Saunders and Thommy Simmons, have been busy toiling away on their EP Working From Home during lockdown.

Specialising in electronic music production, songwriting, and DJing, Chores have opened for the likes of Peking Duk, A-Trak, Tensnake, and Basement Jaxx, just to name a few.

The duo stick to their successful roots in their new single Forever, which pairs deep house with a catchy and soulful pop melody. Having previously worked with Owl Eyes, Abby Wolfe and Sharnar, Akacia is the latest singer to collaborate with Chores, lending her sweet, soaring vocals to the track.

The lyrics mention summer skies and paradise, evoking images of the beach – a vibe reinforced by the track’s music video featuring bikini-clad women and speedboats jetting through crystal blue waters. These feelings of escapism are most welcome during this time in history when many of us are, as the EP title suggests, Working From Home.

Although most of us are still living in the land of Footloose, this track is perfect for dancing around your bedroom or going ham on your morning run. The heavy bass in the chorus is contrasted by the pared-back bridge, highlighting Akacia’s lighter-than-air timbre as her vocal line floats above the synth block chords.

In short, Forever is a total ear-worm. It’ll still be stuck in your head at 4am, when those sheep jumping in time as you count them.

Pre-save Chores’ new EP Working From Home here.