Chuck Norris denies attending the Capitol riots after photo of “less handsome” look-alike goes viral

A Chuck Norris look-alike tricked more than one Trump supporter at last week’s riots, but (thank God) it wasn’t really him.

After last week’s violent protests, a photo went viral depicting a person who looked suspiciously like 80-year-old movie star Chuck Norris, standing proudly among the frothing gaggle of Trump supporters.

However, the rioters were bamboozled, duped, hoodwinked, with Norris’ representative, Eric Kritzer, confirming that the man wasn’t him.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” Kritzer said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Many weren’t surprised at the concept of that Norris attending the riots, as the Hollywood actor is widely known for his conservative views. But, after finding out about his exact replica, Norris took to Twitter to condemn the alt-right violence.

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

Yet, this wasn’t the only Trump supporter tricked by the doppelgänger’s Norris-like-looks, with another photo circulating on Twitter showing other insurrectionists fangirling over the convincing double.

Saw this on my Facebook today. Chuck Norris was in DC proudly supporting Maga and Trump pic.twitter.com/KN40VrR7FJ — scout (@scoutejwampler) January 6, 2021

Although we’re all relieved to hear that Norris didn’t attend the coup, it’s just as devastating to hear that artists John Maus and indie star Ariel Pink were actually there. Pink was dropped by his label after he posted photos of his attendance, while Iced Earth‘s John Shaffer currently wanted by authorities after photos circulated of him assailing the Capitol.