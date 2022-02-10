Rapper incriminates himself with Capitol riot album cover

US rapper Bugzie The Don could be looking at an extended prison sentence after using Capitol riot photos as the artwork for his album.

You’ve probably heard stories about someone chucking a sickie to go to a sports game, but ends up being spotted by their boss on the TV crowd footage.

Well, a Virginia based rapper has taken that scenario one step further, giving police proof of his involvement in the Capitol riot by releasing an album with an incriminating cover artwork. Now, authorities want to extend his sentence.

When Antionne ‘Bugzie The Don’ Brodnax was first questioned about his involvement in the riot, he told investigators that he was inside the Capitol Building, but only to shoot promotional content for a music video.

But on March 11, authorities were notified about an album called The Capitol by Bugzie The Don, featuring a cover artwork that clearly depicted Brodnax sitting on a SWAT truck, smoking a cigar with the Capitol riot in full-swing behind him.

Brodnax was tried in October and pleaded guilty to four charges for his involvement in the January 6 riot, including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

The rapper’s lawyer Mary Maguire believed Brodnax “should only be facing an advisory sentence of two-to-eight months.” But now, the rapper who probably would have avoided any charges if he hadn’t used that photo as his album artwork, could be facing nearly two years in prison.

WUSA9 reporter Jordan Fischer has shed light on the situation, revealing that the proposed extension to the sentence is because Brodnax was actually on probation when he attended the riots.

DOJ, asking for 21 months for Antionne "Bugzie the Don" Brodnax, says the sentence is warranted by his extensive criminal history. He was on probation for a felony conviction when he entered the Capitol on January 6. pic.twitter.com/mitNhPfG4J — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) February 7, 2022

Another prominent figure who is being investigated for their involvement in the January 6 riot is Bob’s Burgers voice actor Jay Johnston. A man who closely resembles Johnston was recognised in photos taken at the riot, leading fans to notify authorities.

So kids, if you’re going to do something illegal… don’t intentionally spread photographic evidence of said illegal activities on the internet.